What's The Cheapest Rental Available In the Lower East Side, Right Now?

136 Allen St.

165 Attorney St., #5C

156 Orchard St., #4D

164 Attorney St., #3B

97 Pitt St.

200 Allen St., #8R

If you're seeking an apartment, you know how hard it can be to find a bargain. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in the Lower East Side look like these days--and what might you get for the price?We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the Lower East Side via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.Listed at $1,850 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 136 Allen St.In the unit, you're promised a decorative fireplace, hardwood flooring, ample natural light and a large closet. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. (Here's the listing .)This studio apartment, situated at 165 Attorney St., is listed for $1,850 / month. In the unit, which comes furnished, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, spacious closets, high ceilings, exposed brick, and ample natural lightFeline companions are welcome. (See the listing here .)And here's a studio apartment at 156 Orchard St., which is going for $1,895 / month. In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a video intercom and marble countertops in the bathroom.Cats and dogs are not welcome. (Check out the listing here .)Over at 164 Attorney St., there's this studio apartment, going for $1,945 / month.In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, high ceilings and marble countertops in the bathroom. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (View the listing here .)Listed at $1,950 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 97 Pitt St. In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, hardwood flooring, over sized windows, marble countertops and stainless steel appliances.Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed. (Check out the complete listing here .)Finally, there's this studio apartment at 200 Allen St. It's being listed for $1,985 / month.In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, high ceilings and exposed brick. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Building amenities include concierge service, an elevator and a doorman. (Here's the full listing .)---