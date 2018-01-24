BUSINESS

Indian Point workers, Entergy reach tentative agreement to avoid strike

Eyewitness News
BUCHANAN, Westchester County (WABC) --
A tentative agreement has been reached with union workers at Indian Point.

The deal was reached at 2 a.m. Wednesday after talks with energy company Entergy were put on hold over the weekend.

The two sides worked for weeks to come up with a new collective bargaining agreement extending to 2020, one year after the nuclear power plant is expected to close.

The tentative agreement will now be voted on by union members.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessindian point power plantunion contractBuchananWestchester County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Four-day work week a 'resounding success' in company's trial
Chick-fil-A discontinues popular Cow Calendar
This company is no longer paying for employees to eat meat
Nation's last Blockbuster is in Oregon; Alaska stores closing
Bushwick gets a new gift shop: Quality Goods
More Business
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Iran dismisses Trump's explosive tweet to leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News