What's The Cheapest Rental Available In the West Village, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the West Village via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.
270 6th Ave., #13
Then there's this apartment at 270 6th Ave., listed at $1,995 / month. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a microwave and stainless steel appliances.
Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed. (See the listing here.)
21 Jones St.
Listed at $2,000 / month, this studio apartment is located at 21 Jones St. (at 15 Jones St.). In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, granite countertops and tiled bathroom floors.
Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. (Here's the listing.)
765 Washington St., #3E
This studio apartment, situated at 765 Washington St., is listed for $2,100 / month for its 350-square-feet of space. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, high ceilings and ample natural light.
For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. (See the listing here.)
145 W 12th St., #3-4
And here's a studio coop at 145 W 12th St., which is going for $2,150 / month. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. (Check out the listing here.)
18 Cornelia St., #15
Over at 18 Cornelia St., there's this studio apartment, going for $2,195 / month. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, high ceilings, tiled bathroom floors and ample natural light.
Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly. (View the listing here.)
26 7th Ave. S, #3d
And finally, there's this studio apartment at 26 7th Ave. S (at 8th Ave. & West 14th St.). It's being listed for $2,200 / month.
In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, high ceilings, ample natural light, on-site laundry, granite countertops and on-site management. Cats and dogs are not allowed. (Here's the full listing.)
