PETS & ANIMALS

Missing therapy dog reunited with New Jersey boy with muscular dystrophy

By
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) --
There is a happy ending to the story of a therapy dog who had gone missing in New Jersey.

7-year-old Jacob Rodriguez of Paterson, who suffers from muscular dystrophy, lost his Shih Tzu puppy named 'Brownie' on Saturday.

When Paterson Animal Control Officer John DeCando went to a local Dunkin' Donuts Tuesday for coffee, one of the workers said she found a dog and was hoping to find its owner.

DeCando went to pick up the dog Wednesday and realized it looked like Brownie.

They went straight to the family's home and sure enough, it was him.

Jacob was ecstatic when he opened the door and saw the dog.

Jacob's uncle bought him the dog back in November and since then the two have become inseparable.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsmissing dogtherapypetanimalsPatersonPassaic CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Meet Deep Blue, the biggest great white shark ever filmed
Ssscary discovery: Man fishes live snake out of toilet
361 golden retrievers assemble in Scottish Highlands
Disgruntled koala realizes he's made a huge mistake
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Iran dismisses Trump's explosive tweet to leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News