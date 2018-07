Submit Your Love Story Please provide a detailed description of their relationship -- and include pictures! Enter name: Email address: Comments: City, State Zip: Daytime phone: Evening phone:

Please select files to upload:



Calling all lovebirds!Do your parents complement each other perfectly? Are your grandparents closing in on a 50, 60 or 70-year anniversary? Do your neighbors walk to the store every day, hand-in-hand? Let us know!We're looking for local couples whose relationships have stood the test of time, who've stayed together, in love, through good times and bad.If you or a loved one fits the bill, share their story with us using the form below.