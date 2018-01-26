Mother allegedly lied to receive thousands worth of welfare benefits

(Shutterstock)

JAMAICA, Queens --
A mother in Queens has been charged with allegedly lying on a Medicaid application in order to receive tens of thousands worth of benefits for herself and her four children.

Galit Levi, 37, is being charged with grand larceny, welfare fraud and other crimes. Between January 2012 and December 2015 Levi allegedly scammed the system out of $70,000.

Levi claimed she was unemployed and that her husband earned approximately $1,750 per month. As a result, she and her four children were approved for assistance. A review of bank records for Levi and her husband revealed the couple had deposits from 2012-2016 exceeding $1.13 million.

"This defendant's alleged crimes involved a breathtakingly misplaced sense of entitlement by reaping a very comfortable family income while utilizing benefits meant for those in need to cover her expenses, as if she were in dire financial distress," said Inspector General Leahy Scott.

A judge sent bail at $5,000 and ordered Levi to surrender her U.S. and Israeli passports. She is due to return in court in February. If convicted, she faces up to 15 years in prison.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Iran dismisses Trump's explosive tweet to leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News