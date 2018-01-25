FOOD & DRINK

'Greca' Makes Tribeca Debut, With Coffee, Tea, And More

If coffee and tea are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Called Greca, the new arrival is located at 452 Washington St. (between Watts St. & Desbrosses St.) in Tribeca.

This new spot features a variety of breakfast and brunch options, along with freshly baked breads, signature coffee drinks, and more. Dinner and libations are slated to join the lineup soon, once things progress and the appropriate licenses are obtained.

In the meantime, expect to see items on the menu--which is updated daily--like avocado toast topped with a fried egg and fresh pico de gallo, pappardelle bolognese, Greek-style onion soup, and baked goods like tsoureki (sweet leavened bread).

There's just one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it five stars.

Aris S., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on January 17th, said: "Words cannot describe the warmth one feels at Greca. Beautiful ambiance with tasteful rustic / traditional touches. Very cozy, especially the lounge area in the corner...Definitely try the phyllo dough pitas (spanakopita/tiropita) and the tsoureki (Greek challah bread)."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Greca is open daily from 8am-5pm.
