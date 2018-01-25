5 Kid-Friendly Deals Worth Checking Out In New York City

Bubbles!
The Gazillion Bubble Show, now in its incrediBUBBLE 10th year in New York City, was started by Fan Yang in 2007. His family's unique brand of bubble artistry has wowed bubble lovers of all ages. The Yangs have broken 16 Guiness Book of World Records and appeared on "The Oprah Winfrey Show," "The David Letterman Show," "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," "Good Morning America," and others.
The deal: $45 for one orchestra ticket (up to $83 value).
Believe it (or not)
According to Groupon, "Ripley's Believe It or Not! Times Square winds visitors through twisted halls housing more than 500 artifacts of whimsy, amazement, curiosity and intrigue. Along self-guided tours of the Odditorium, groups of awestruck wanderers gaze upon a two-headed cow, an albino giraffe, and the skeleton of a giant crocodile while perusing more than 20 themed galleries."
The deal: Admission for one to Ripley's Believe It or Not for $14 (a $32 value), admission for two to Ripley's Believe It or Not for $26 (a $64 value) or admission for four to Ripley's Believe It or Not for $51 (a $128 value).
Larger than life
The acclaimed 18th century tale, Gulliver's Travels, chronicles a character immersed in a fantastical world, one where his sense of reality is both challenged and expanded. Gulliver's Gate builds upon this with interactive, intricate miniature scenes of the 21st century.
"The displays span the size of a full city block at New York's Times Square, with each scene portraying a different world region, all connected by over 1,000 minute trains," writes Groupon. "The intricate, extensively detailed wonder expands worldviews and inspires creativity in all of its admirers."
The deal: Admission for one for $26.75 (originally $36).
Street party
Consider taking the family to check out "Sesame Street Live! Let's Party!" at Madison Square Garden. "Introducing an all-new, interactive show that unfolds on one of the world's most famous streets at the funniest, furriest party in the neighborhood," writes Groupon. You'll catch all new songs as well as some familiar favorites, like "I Love Trash" and "C is for Cookie."
The deal: One G-Pass to see Sesame Street Live!, starting from $29 (usually $48.65).
So many LEGOs
According to Groupon, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester is a LEGO World full of color, creativity and fun for children aged 3-10 and their families. This indoor attraction, featuring a range of educational and interactive experiences, will inspire imaginations with two different rides, multiple interactive play areas (including LEGO Ninjago City) and a unique 4D Theater. LEGOLAND Discovery Center is the perfect stop for family fun.
The deal: Two vouchers for $30.98 (marked down from $61.90) or four vouchers for $61.96 (originally $123.80).
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.