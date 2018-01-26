Hungry For Hot Pot? These 3 Lower East Side Spots Have You Covered

Tang Hotpot
135 Bowery. (between Broome St & Grand St.), Lower East Side
Photo: Sherri L./Yelp
A sister restaurant to The Tang in the East Village, Tang Hotpot offers spicy Sichuan-style hot pot in the Lower East Side.
First, diners can select their broth, and options include the spicy beef tallow with Chinese herbs and spices; overnight-simmered mushrooms and fungi herbal broth; and the pumpkin seafood broth with clams, crab meat, scallops, and more.
Diners can then select meat, seafood, vegetables, and tofu offerings-- available as shareable platters and a la carte--from the extensive menu.
Yelp users are generally positive about Tang Hotpot, which currently holds four stars out of 46 reviews on the site.
Yelper Shirley Z., who reviewed Tang Hotpot on January 16th, wrote: "We got the Tang pot, which is pretty unique to this place. The red soup base is very spicy, but not overwhelming. Great flavor too, as I didn't even need the dipping sauce. Wide variety of ingredients, as well as some very authentic Sichuan specialties. Overall, I was very impressed with this place."
Cindy W. noted: "Definitely a more upscale hot pot place, where items are a la carte. The presentation and decor are beautiful! Ingredients are definitely high quality, and they have a wide selection of basic to adventurous choices, from your sliced beef to your intestines."
Tang Hotpot is open Tuesday-Sunday from 5pm-midnight. (It's closed on Monday.)
Shabushabu Macoron
61 Delancey. (between Allen St & Eldridge St.), Lower East Side
Photo: Shabushabu Macoron/Yelp
With an omakase tasting menu, Shabushabu Macoron offers a high-end take on shabu shabu (Japanese-style hot pot).
The intimate new restaurant--which only has eight seats--comes from the folks behind Cocoron, and represents a homecoming of sorts; the same space was the original location for the soba shop.
Yelp users are excited about Shabushabu Macoron, which currently holds five stars out of 11 reviews on the site.
Yelper Su J., who reviewed Shabushabu Macoron on January 23rd, wrote: "Enjoyed a brilliant evening at Shabushabu Macoron last night...As we moved through all the courses, we tried some ingredients I'd never had before which added to the enjoyment. Everything was delicious."
Joyce L. noted: "This was hands down one of my favorite food experiences. Service was friendly and attentive and the owner/chef definitely tried to make conversation and keep it a great environment."
Shabushabu Macoron is open Wednesday-Monday from 8:30pm-11pm.
Hot Pot Village
207 Bowery. (between Spring St & Rivington St.), Lower East Side
Photo: Hot Pot Village/Yelp
Previously Bowery Congee, Hot Pot Village is part of the Congee Village group of restaurants, which also includes Congee Village over on Allen.
Now, as its name indicates, the revamped spot offers hot pot, as well as dim sum and other Cantonese dishes. For hot pot, there is a wide variety of broths, meats, and vegetables to choose from at the neighborhood spot.
Yelp users are still warming up to Hot Pot Village, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 338 reviews on the site.
Yelper Rocky Y., who was one of the first users to visit Hot Pot Village on December 30th, wrote: "About forty of us went to Hot Pot Village for a private party and we had wonderful time...The food served was on the top of its game with its consistent high quality, aesthetic presentation, and some with their exclusive touch. The seafood was fresh; we could tell that the lobster and sliced fish were alive before prepared by the kitchen. "
Jess W. noted: "Hot Pot Village is the revamped hot pot version of Congee Bowery. The menu is a la carte and they have a large variety of options for everyone! It is the ideal place to bring a large group, as they have booths for large parties and you can even reserve a room in the back for karaoke and/or mah jong."
Hot Pot Village is open Friday and Saturday from noon-11:30pm, and Sunday-Thursday from noon-10pm.