Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In the Upper East Side, New York City

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in the Upper East Side are hovering around $2,695 (compared to a $2,895 average for New York City). But how does the low-end pricing on an Upper East Side rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

348 E 92nd St., #1a




Listed at $1,595 / month, this studio apartment, located at 348 E 92nd St., is 33.5 percent less than the $2,400 / month median rent for a studio in the Upper East Side. In the unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a spacious closet and a full kitchen. Cats and dogs are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

404 E 65th St.




This studio apartment, situated at 404 E 65th St. (at East 65th St. & First Ave.), is listed for $1,600 / month.

Unit amenities include high ceilings, arched doorways, hardwood floors and ample natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted, sadly. (See the complete listing here.)

509 East 79th St., #5f




Here's a studio apartment at 509 East 79th St., which is going for $1,627 / month. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, central heating, marble flooring in the bathroom and on-site management. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. (See the full listing here.)

1577 York Ave. #4B




Listed at $1,665 / month, this studio apartment is located at 1577 York Ave. (at E 84th St. & York Ave.). In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, central heating, exposed brick, and hardwood flooring. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. (Here's the listing.)

1598 3rd Ave., #3D



This studio apartment, situated at 1598 3rd Ave., is listed for $1,690 / month. Unit amenities include hardwood flooring, ample natural light, central heating and a ceiling fan. (See the listing here.)

1670 York Ave., #5C




And here's a studio apartment at 1670 York Ave., which is going for $1,695 / month. In the unit, look for high ceilings, hardwood flooring and exposed brick. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. (Check out the listing here.)
REAL ESTATE
