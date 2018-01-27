No Joke: 3 Heavily Discounted Comedy Shows In New York City

Dark Horse Comedy Club
Founded by the group of comics who also created Tribeca Comedy Lounge, Dark Horse Comedy Club features both the superstars who can be found at the Lounge and the up-and-comers most likely to end up with their faces on t-shirts.
When comedians get on stage, they open their lives to audiences and to any burglars who realize they won't be home for hours.
The deal: $4 for two tickets (up to $50 value), $5 for three tickets (up to $75 value), $6 for four tickets (up to $100 value) and $19 for two tickets with two drinks and two tickets to a future show (up to $124 value).
New York Comedy Club
New York Comedy Club's lineup has been tickling Big Appletonians for more than a quarter of a century. Drawing from a pool of superstar headliners, the Gramercy club hosts themed comedy shows, old-fashioned standup, and comedy-music showcases.
In its Roast Battle (which happen every other Thursday at 10:30pm), comics face off in vicious, no-holds-barred battle of wits and disses where two comedians enter, and one leaves ... hilariously humiliated. A panel of celebrity comedian judges scores the battles and determines the champion.
The deal: $9 for two general admission tickets to Roast Battle NYC, plus four 6-month VIP season passes for future shows (up to $221 value), $15 for four general admission tickets to Roast Battle NYC, plus eight 6-month VIP season passes for future shows (up to $245 value), $19 for six general-admission tickets to Roast Battle NYC, plus twelve 6-month VIP season passes for future shows (up to $321 value).
Broadway Comedy Club
After headlining national shows and performing on The Joan Rivers Show and Evening At The Improv, Al Martin decided to establish his own club to help fellow comedians jump start their careers. He opened the doors to New York Comedy Club in 1988 before founding Broadway Comedy Club in 2003.
From the heart of New York City, Martin's venue beckons crowds with a calendar of national-grade entertainment. Each evening, tube-tested stars take the mic for R-rated riffs and family-friendly laughs that shy away from salty anecdotes about mailman taunting.
The deal: $21 for two general-admission tickets to a comedy show and two drinks, plus two tickets to a future show (up to $122 value) between the date of purchase and Saturday, March 31st.
