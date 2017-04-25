NEWS

2nd Long Island camp counselor accused of sex crimes, child porn possession

MELVILLE, Long Island (WABC) --
A Long Island camp counselor is under arrest after authorities say he inappropriately touched several children last summer.

Authorities say 25-year-old Jay Marcello has been employed at Kenwal Day Camp in Melville for the past seven years and currently works as a substitute teaching assistant at Nassau County BOCES Rosemary Kennedy Center in Wantagh.

Following an investigation by Computer Crimes Unit detectives, the FBI Long Island Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, Marcello was arrested on his way to work Monday morning.

Authorities say he had inappropriate verbal conversations with campers of various ages and inappropriately touched 14-year-old campers between July and August of 2016.

The investigation was launched after the October 2016 indictment of Keith Meyn, another Kenwal employee who is currently facing 112 sex crime charges. They include first-degree criminal sexual act, use of a child in a sexual performance as a sexually-motivated felony, first-degree sexual abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, and 100 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child.

Marcello is charged with eight counts of endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of third-degree sex abuse and one count of disseminating indecent material to minors.

The investigation is continuing, and detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone who may be a victim or have information about this case is asked to call the Computer Crimes Unit at 631-852-6279. All calls will be kept confidential.
Related Topics:
newschild sex assaultchild pornographyMelville
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police looking for 2 men in shooting over Statue of Liberty tickets
Only 37 percent say Trump should repeal and replace Obamacare: Poll
Bystanders shot in dispute over Statue of Liberty tickets
Police: Drug store guard sexually abused shoplifting suspect
More News
Top Stories
'Bachelor' Chris Soules arrested in deadly Iowa crash
3 retired NYPD officers arrested in ongoing gun permit probe
Police: Drug store guard sexually abused shoplifting suspect
Dad says he was fired for taking time off to care for cancer-stricken daughter
Woman dies after accident involving off-duty NYPD officer
Police looking for 2 men in shooting over Statue of Liberty tickets
Police: 7-Eleven robbery in Shirley not part of Long Island spree
Show More
5 victims ID'd in Queens fire; No working smoke detectors found
Ex-priest charged with sex crimes
Wake for firefighter William Tolley held today
US Navy gathers off Korea
Fire destroys home in Briarcliff Manor
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
More Photos