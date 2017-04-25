A Long Island camp counselor is under arrest after authorities say he inappropriately touched several children last summer.Authorities say 25-year-old Jay Marcello has been employed at Kenwal Day Camp in Melville for the past seven years and currently works as a substitute teaching assistant at Nassau County BOCES Rosemary Kennedy Center in Wantagh.Following an investigation by Computer Crimes Unit detectives, the FBI Long Island Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, Marcello was arrested on his way to work Monday morning.Authorities say he had inappropriate verbal conversations with campers of various ages and inappropriately touched 14-year-old campers between July and August of 2016.The investigation was launched after the October 2016 indictment of Keith Meyn, another Kenwal employee who is currently facing 112 sex crime charges. They include first-degree criminal sexual act, use of a child in a sexual performance as a sexually-motivated felony, first-degree sexual abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, and 100 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child.Marcello is charged with eight counts of endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of third-degree sex abuse and one count of disseminating indecent material to minors.The investigation is continuing, and detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone who may be a victim or have information about this case is asked to call the Computer Crimes Unit at 631-852-6279. All calls will be kept confidential.