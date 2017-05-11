MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) --Police say a second suspect is in custody in the brutal beating of a Bronx street vendor.
The 18-year-old man was apprehended Thursday morning. Charges are pending.
Three others are still being sought.
The first suspect surrendered to authorities on Tuesday.
The NYPD identified him as 21-year-old William Burgess, who allegedly attacked 53-year-old Soueymane Porgo after the victim stopped him from shoplifting a purse. He is charged with gang assault.
The incident, captured on cell phone video, happened in the late afternoon on May 2nd at the corner of East 149th Street and Third Avenue in the Melrose section.
As seen in the video, five suspects approached Porgo, a father of two, at his purse stand and began punching him repeatedly before leaving him on the ground unconscious.
Police say the second suspect now in custody is the individual in the video wearing black with a ponytail.
The NYPD released photos of the three other suspects wanted in the attack.
The remaining suspects are believed to be from the neighborhood, and community leaders are demanding the neighborhood give them up.
"I don't know how much more clear we can be, to tell people that the snitching is out the window. We want you to say something if you see something," said City Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson.