3 adults found dead inside Maplewood home; police investigating

By and Eyewitness News
MAPLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) --
Van Ness Court in Maplewood is a dead end street, and normally does not see a lot of traffic. However, Sunday night it was an active crime scene as the Essex County Major Crimes Task Force investigates a triple homicide.

Maplewood Police were screening all residents before allowing them back down Van Ness Court - even if they were being escorted by police. This after shortly before noon Sunday, the fire department was called to check on the well-being of a tenant on 10 Van Ness Court - which is an apartment complex. When they arrived, Eyewitness News is told they made a horrific discovery - two men and one woman, all adults were dead inside the apartment.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is now investigating this as a homicide. As of Sunday evening, there was no known motive, and the names of the victims were not yet released.

The Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
