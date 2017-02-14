NEWS

Several boats catch fire at marina in Belmar, New Jersey

Photo from Belmar Mayor Matt Doherty.

Firefighters are battling a fire involving several boats at a marina in New Jersey.

The boats caught fire Tuesday at the dry dock of the marina on 5th Avenue in Belmar.

The fire went to a third alarm. So far there are no reports of injuries.


Belmar Mayor Matt Doherty said power is being cut around the marina.

An outage of several hours is expected in the area of 5th Avenue between Main and B Street.
