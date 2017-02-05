Three adults were injured early Sunday in a house fire in Queens.A heater appears to have exploded and sparked a fire, according to the New York City Fire Department.Firefighters responded around 5 a.m. to 72-49 66th Street in Glendale where the second floor of a private home was on fire. Sixty firefighters and 12 fire units worked to bring it under control by 5:25.One person was critically injured and taken to New York Cornell for burns. Two other adults suffered minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals.