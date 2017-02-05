NEWS

Queens house fire sparked by heater explosion; 3 hurt

Eyewitness News
GLENDALE, Queens (WABC) --
Three adults were injured early Sunday in a house fire in Queens.

A heater appears to have exploded and sparked a fire, according to the New York City Fire Department.

Firefighters responded around 5 a.m. to 72-49 66th Street in Glendale where the second floor of a private home was on fire. Sixty firefighters and 12 fire units worked to bring it under control by 5:25.

One person was critically injured and taken to New York Cornell for burns. Two other adults suffered minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Pence Warns Iran to 'Think Twice' Before Testing Trump Administration
VP Mike Pence Did Not Ask Supreme Court Nominee About Roe V. Wade
Pence Defends Trump 'Speaking His Mind' on Federal Judge
Mike Pence on Russia in Ukraine: 'We're Watching and Very Troubled'
More News
Top Stories
Denied: Court won't immediately restore travel ban per Trump request
News conference at 11:30 after person in custody in Vetrano murder
BREAKING: Man barricaded in West New York home after fleeing traffic stop
Melissa McCarthy Skewers Sean Spicer on 'SNL'
New Yorkers come together to remove swastikas inside subway car
What to do if you believe recently-closed adoption center owes you money
Thousands show up for anti-discrimination rally Saturday at Stonewall
Show More
Police: Drunk man rescued from Morningside Heights high-rise building shaft
VIDEO: Woman pries open church donation box, takes cash
Police: Suspect makes man strip, robs him
Long Island priest accused of having child porn, drugs
Milo Yiannopoulos coming back to Berkeley
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
PHOTOS: March for Life
Local couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
More Photos