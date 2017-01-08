NEWS

3 killed after car plunges into icy pond in Albertson, Long Island

Candace McCowan has the latest from Albertson.

ALBERTSON, Long Island (WABC) --
Three men are dead after a car submerged in a pond in Albertson.

Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, a New York State Trooper was in a marked patrol car on the Northern State Parkway eastbound at Exit 25. At that time, a 2010 Honda passed his location, and the license got a hit that the vehicle was stolen in Hempstead on January 6th, said Major David Candelaria of the New York State Police. The trooper then started to follow the vehicle.

The Honda then went into a pond off of Northern State Parkway near Searingtown Road and IU Willets Road after accelerating in the intersection.

"The trooper was the first on the scene...he was alone. He called EMS and everyone," added Major Candelaria.

Candelaria also added that the incident was not a police chase.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
