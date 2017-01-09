  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE AT 11 AM: Gov. Cuomo gives state of the state address in NYC
NEWS

Police hunting 3 suspects in string of violent robberies in Brooklyn

NYPD surveillance photo

Eyewitness News
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are looking for three suspects wanted for a string of violent robberies across Brooklyn.

The trio has struck at least five times since late November, according to the NYPD.

The most serious attack happened on Dec. 19th on West 33rd Street in Coney Island, when the suspects knocked out a 68-year-man, causing him to lose consciousness.

They stole $120 from his wallet and took off.

In another incident, a 62-year-old woman was kicked in the back outside an apartment building, causing her to fall and hit her head.

Victims have been robbed of cash, bank cards, cell phones and other miscellaneous items.

Anyone with information in regards to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at http://WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
Related Topics:
newsrobberybrooklyn newsmuggingConey IslandNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting Suspect Due in Court
Exclusive: Elderly mugging victim describes terrifying attack in the Bronx
3 dead after stolen car plunges into icy Long Island pond
Man gets 22 years for stealing remote control
More News
Top Stories
3 dead after stolen car plunges into icy Long Island pond
Subway service restored after water problems at West 4th Street station
Dumbbell crashes through windshield on Turnpike; Driver critcal
Grocery store trip ends with kids seeing father murdered
Trump fires back at 'overrated' Streep after Globes speech
Police: Woman raped by livery cab driver in Brooklyn
Mom killed by stray bullet while getting food for sons in the Bronx
Show More
16 arrested over Kim Kardashian West jewelry heist
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Frigid today, but a warmup on the way
Martin Shkreli's Twitter account suspended for harassment
Vandals use marbles to damage 28 Bronx businesses
NJ girls' basketball team finds hanging black puppet at high school
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
More Photos