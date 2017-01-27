NEWS

Death of 3-year-old boy found bruised in East Harlem last August labeled a homicide

EMBED </>More News Videos

Eyewitness News reporter Tim Fleischer has the latest details.

Eyewitness News
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
The death of another child in New York City now being called a homicide, after the Medical Examiner ruled a 3-year-old boy died over the summer from multiple blunt impacts including injuries of the head and neck.

Police responded to a 911 call of an aided child outside the Jefferson Houses in East Harlem on August 3, and arriving officers found Caleb Rivera in a state of distress with bruising about the body. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brain dead. He passed away two days later.

"I really was shocked to see a child that small in distress," witness Anne Marie Grant said. They said the baby wasn't breathing. We then said, 'Hey, give the baby CPR.' And so one lady started pushing on the baby, but not to long after, the EMT came."

Police say the boy's 27-year-old mother had left her son with her new boyfriend, who she was with for about three months, to go to the store.

Minutes later, the 23-year-old boyfriend reportedly called her on her cell phone and told her the child wasn't breathing.

The man ran out of the apartment and placed him on an outdoor bench.

Police say they are still investigating, but no arrests have been made.

The boy's biological father lives out of state.
Related Topics:
newschild deathmanhattan newschild killedEast HarlemNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Abortion opponents descend on DC for March for Life rally
President Trump: 'Very Early' To Talk About Lifting Sanctions Against Russia
Vice President Mike Pence Tells March for Life: 'Life Is Winning Again in America'
Mumps Outbreak Worsens in Washington State
FBI: Multiple people may be involved in murder of ABC7 producer
More News
Top Stories
Search on for missing mom after blood found in apartment and car
Mom charged after baby thrown at dad during fight
Firefighters burglarized while saving teen from burning home
California dispatchers prevent Facebook Live suicide on Long Island
Adults overdose in car with 2 kids in backseat
Man allegedly assaults Muslim Delta employee at JFK
Parents of teen who killed himself sue his former school in Brooklyn
Show More
Hammer hits windshield of car on Garden State Parkway
FBI: Multiple people may be involved in murder of ABC7 producer
Police: Woman filmed hitting 94-year-old in custody
ACS making changes after blistering report, child deaths
Abortion opponents descend on DC for March for Life rally
More News
Top Video
Suspect shot after trying to hit officer with car in Newark, police say
Search on for missing mom after blood found in apartment and car
President Trump meets with British Prime Minister Theresa May
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video