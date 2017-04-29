NEWS

3-year-old killed, 3 hurt after Port Morris 2-vehicle crash

Several people were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle wreck on Bruckner Boulevard.

PORT MORRIS, New York (WABC) --
A 3-year-old girl was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on Bruckner Boulevard Saturday morning.

A private garbage truck and a Chevy sedan crashed around 10 a.m. in the Port Morris section of the Bronx.

The truck rear-ended the sedan pushing it into a pillar supporting the Bruckner Expressway in the 300 block of Bruckner Boulevard.

A 52-year-old woman was driving the sedan, and a 52-year-old man was in the front passenger seat. A 27-year-old woman was in the rear seat.

Police said the child was properly fastened into the rear seat of the vehicle.

All four victims were taken to Lincoln Hospital where the toddler was pronounced dead. The adults are all stable.

The identifications of the victims are pending notification of family.

The carting truck is owned by Avid Waste Systems, of Hunts Point. in the Bronx.

Only one lane was passable at the scene.
