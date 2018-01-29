Police: Man kills self after accidentally shooting friend during 21st birthday celebration

Zachary Woodcock (left) and Richard Cody Skillman (right) (Photos/GoFundMe.com)

MERRILL, Michigan --
Authorities say a Michigan man celebrating his 21st birthday accidentally shot his best friend and then killed himself in grief.

WJRT-TV reports Zachary Woodcock shot himself minutes after he accidentally shot 21-year-old Richard Skillman, who died at the scene.

Saginaw County Sheriff's Lt. Mike Gomez says Woodcock was celebrating his birthday Jan. 19 with friends in his apartment in Merrill, northwest of Detroit.

Gomez says Woodcock returned from his bedroom with a handgun that "went off and struck Mr. Skillman in the chest."

As others were helping Skillman, witnesses told police that Woodcock left the apartment.

Gomez says "they heard a shot, walked out and there he was."

About 10 guns later were found in the apartment and Skillman's car.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingsuicideu.s. & worldMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Iran dismisses Trump's explosive tweet to leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News