REAL ESTATE

What Will $2,600 Rent You In Greenwich Village, Right Now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Greenwich Village?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in this New York City neighborhood if you're on a budget of $2,600 / month.

Take a look at the listings, below.

190 6th Ave., #S




Listed at $2,600 / month, this studio apartment is located at 190 6th Ave. (at 122 Macdougal St.). In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet.

Both cats and dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

231 Thompson St., #22



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 231 Thompson St. It's also listed for $2,600 / month. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, exposed brick walls, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)

33 West 8th St.




Here's a studio apartment at 33 West 8th St. (at Macdougal St.), which is going for $2,600 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, central heating, a ceiling fan and a fireplace.

Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

25 West 13th St., #2M



Located at 25 West 13th St., here's a 600-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $2,595/ month. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, ample natural light and a ceiling fan.

The building boasts on-site laundry, an elevator, storage space, secured entry, on-site management and a doorman. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Flatbush?
Renting in Astoria: What will $2,700 get you?
Renting in New York City: What will $2,300 get you?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in the Lower East Side, New York City
Kushner's family firm accused of pushing out tenants
More Real Estate
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Iran dismisses Trump's explosive tweet to leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News