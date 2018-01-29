'South Of The Clouds' Brings Yunnan Cuisine To Greenwich Village

Hungry? A new neighborhood Chinese spot has you covered. Called South Of The Clouds, the newcomer is located at 16 W. 8th St. (between 5th Ave. & MacDougal St.) in Greenwich Village.
This newcomer comes from chef Lihen Geng, who comes from a long family line of restaurateurs specializing in Yunnan-style cuisine. His father's family is behind popular eatery Yun Nan Flavour Garden in Sunset Park.
Geng's new eatery is billed as a "toned-down" version of his family's restaurant and focuses on mixian rice noodles from Yunnan.
On the menu, expect to see dishes like "Signature Crossing the Bridge Noodle" with four-hour stewed chicken broth, silkie chicken, beef, pork, fish, and veggies; cold-stir rice noodles with minced pork, fermented bean paste, cilantro, and crushed peanuts; and tomato soup rice noodle with pork or beef, tomato, and mint.
Rounding things out are desserts like rose petals and jelly, rice balls with rice wine, egg drop, and Rushan cheese; and speciality drinks like avocado, Yunnan honey, and milk and Yunnan rose jam with Chinese red tea. (You can check out the full menu here.)
South Of The Clouds has received mixed reviews thus far, with a three-star rating out of 23 reviews on Yelp.
Shannon Z., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 20th, said: "I tried the tofu pudding rice noodles and the little pot rice noodles and had their rose soda to drink. Everything was delicious and made with care."
Yelper Rebecca M. added: "The crossing bridge rice noodle did follow the old fashioned way, which prepares all side dishes--besides the hot broth and noodles--until it is presented to the customers, instead of pouring all of them at the same time before you have the bowl. It's worth a visit, and will not let you down. Tastes so good."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: South Of The Clouds is open Tuesday-Sunday from noon-9pm. (It's closed on Monday.)
