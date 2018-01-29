The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Washington Heights, Right Now

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Washington Heights via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.
1234 St Nicholas Ave.
Here's a studio apartment at 1234 St Nicholas Ave. (at Saint Nicholas Ave. & West 172nd St.), which is going for $1,450 / month. In the unit, you're promised high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher.
If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. (See the full listing here.)
501 W 167th St.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 501 W 167th St. is listed for $1,500 / month. Amenities offered in the unit include hardwood floors, high ceilings, large closets and ample natural light. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed. (See the listing here.)
575 West 177th St.
And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 575 West 177th St. (at Saint Nicholas Ave. & West 172nd St.), which is going for $1,500 / month. In the unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. (Check out the listing here.)
4520 Broadway, #3E
Over at 4520 Broadway, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $1,500 / month. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, granite countertops, high ceilings and on-site laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. (View the listing here.)
134 Haven Ave., #4F
Listed at $1,500 / month, this studio apartment is located at 134 Haven Ave. In the unit, look for high ceilings, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
555 West 156th St., #5J
To wrap things up, there's this studio apartment at 555 West 156th St. It's being listed for $1,525 / month. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, high ceilings, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Neither cats nor dogs are permitted, sadly. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. (Here's the full listing.)
---
