Several injured after car crashes into South Amboy YMCA

Eyewitness News
SOUTH AMBOY, New Jersey (WABC) --
A multi-vehicle crash in New Jersey on Monday afternoon resulted in one of the cars plowing into the side of a YMCA.

Four people were injured in the two-vehicle accident just before 5 p.m. at the YMCA on John T O'Leary Blvd in South Amboy, including one who was taken to a hospital in a medivac.

It's not clear what caused the initial accident and how one of the vehicles ended up hitting the side of the building.

The conditions of the injured is also not yet known.

The South Amboy YMCA will also be closed until further notice according to their Twitter account.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashcar accidentcar into buildingSouth AmboyMiddlesex CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Iran dismisses Trump's explosive tweet to leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News