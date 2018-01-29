Gunman sought after man shot to death in front of deli in Brooklyn

Eyewitness News
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in front of a deli in Brooklyn Monday.

Police say the 55-year-old victim was shot in the torso shortly before 1 p.m. on Throop Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

He was rushed to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not yet been released.

The gunman fled the scene and there have been no arrests.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingman killedBedford StuyvesantBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Iran dismisses Trump's explosive tweet to leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News