Black History Month 2018: Events in the Tri-State Area

February is Black History Month! Here is a list of events around the Tri-State Area that celebrate and commemorate it.In honor of Black History Month, join President Tim Gibson and The King's College community as Rev. Eugene Rivers III, Pastor of Azusa Christian Community, delivers a Black History Month Address titled, "Martin Luther King Jr. and the Scandal of the Evangelical Mind."This 2 hour experience explores Harlem's architectural styles and cultural history including some of the most distinguished theater, religious and residential architecture in the city. Participants will also learn how Jewish and African Americans cultures converged in Harlem.Dr. Stacey Close discusses reasons for the larger migration and also a focus on the migration's impact on Connecticut and the nation. Guests can also view the Museum's exhibition: "Destination Norwalk: African-American Migration from the South, 1940-1970" which highlights the migration of 5 million black Americans from southern states during the "The Second Migration" to urban industrial centers of the North, Midwest and West.The Riverside ChurchArt show which includes a fine-arts exhibition and sale, celebrates African-American art in all its forms.Take a trolley tour through Brooklyn's Green-Wood Cemetery, where notables like Susan Smith McKinney Steward, the first female black doctor in New York State, Jeremiah Hamilton, New York City's first black millionaire, and Brooklyn-born artist Jean-Michel Basquiat have been laid to rest.Called the "Wizard of Tuskegee," Dr. George Washington Carver made significant contributions in the field of botany. Learn how plants played a very important role in his early life and later achievements. Students will follow in Dr. Carver's steps, using plants to paint and to create a healing lotion to take home.Performances event featuring aspiring singers, musicians, rappers, dancers and spoken word artists doing their best to convince audiences to make them Apollo legends.Open Wednesdays to Sundays 12:00 to 6:00 pm; Thursdays to 8:00 pmJoin us for a unique, multifaceted experience that looks at African-American achievement through the lens of television. Our monthlong celebration features an interactive exhibit, family activities, a wide variety of special screenings, and provocative and engaging conversations with BET's Robin Thede and NBC's Lester Holt.Come watch exclusive Paley Center compilations of the television work of African-Americans who had a powerful impact on American society and culture. Test your TV knowledge at an interactive video display, and experience a snapshot of what happened during the watershed year of 1968, the same year the Civil Rights Act was enacted, as well as TV coverage of the civil rights movement. We hope you'll leave your thoughts with us on the Paley Center collage, some of which we will share on Paley social media channels.Join us each weekend for something special from the African-American Collection of the Paley Archive on the big screen: a tribute to Ella Fitzgerald; all kind of comedy cool from Dick Gregory, Redd Foxx, Richard Pryor, and more; a Scandal marathon; previews of two new documentaries, Harlem School 1970 and The Lost Tapes: Malcolm X; as well as Black History Month family programming.Families are welcome to enjoy drop-in activities that celebrate African-American history and pop culture.In honor of the season, the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation has put together a comprehensive list of sculptures honoring African-American individuals or cultures. Many of these statues were also created by black artists. Create your own Black History Month tour by stopping by a number of these beautiful monuments.