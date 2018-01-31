FOOD & DRINK

3 New Gyms To Check Out In New York

Want to check out the newest gyms in New York? You're in luck: we've found three places that will fill the bill. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in search of a gym near you.

Blink Fitness


4200 Broadway (between I-95 & 178th St.), Washington Heights

Photo: Julio s./Yelp

Earlier this month, Blink Fitness opened its newest Manhattan gym at the George Washington Bridge Bus Terminal. It's the 63rd location for the nationwide fitness chain.

"We are very excited to open our doors to this location at GWB, bringing our Mood Above Muscle philosophy to the Washington Heights community," said Rose Severino, club manager, in a statement.

As part of the membership, clients have access to equipment, locker rooms and showers, and sessions with personal trainers.

The fledgling business has just one review so far, giving it a current rating of five stars on Yelp.

Yelper Julio S., who reviewed Blink Fitness on January 19th, wrote: "This Blink location recently opened for business. Has plenty of space and the setup of all equipment makes this location seem pretty big. I like that they open at 5:30am M-F in case you want to get your workout in before going to work. I think I just found my new workout home."

Blink Fitness is open Monday-Thursday from 5:30am-11pm, weekends from 7am-7pm, and Friday from 5:30am-10pm.

Crunch


555 5th Ave. (between 14th St. & 15th St.), South Slope

Small group fitness/open weight & TRX area. | Photo: Rob w./Yelp

Crunch's newest location is in South Slope, Brooklyn. The gym--which started in the East Village--has more than 145 locations across the United States.

Like other gyms in the chain, Crunch offers workout equipment and locker rooms. There are also group fitness classes, such as cardio tai boxing, yoga sculpt and bootcamp.

Yelp users are still warming up to Crunch, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of seven reviews on the site.

Yelper Rob W., who reviewed Crunch on December 6th, wrote: "This gym is showroom-quality, brand, spanking new. Impeccably clean (for now), and they certainly spared little expense on equipment. Everything is new."

And Joe B. said: " For the most part, everything has been great there--the locker rooms are clean and well stocked, everyone is polite, the equipment is new (as would be expected in a new gym), and my wait times for equipment have been minimal at the longest."

Crunch is open Monday-Thursday from 5am-11pm, Friday from 5am-10pm, and weekends from 7am-8pm.

Orangetheory Midtown West


321 West 37th St. (between 9th Ave & 8th Ave.), Midtown West

Photo: Orangetheory Midtown west/Yelp

Orangetheory Midtown West specializes in one-hour interval training classes that include cardiovascular and strength training to energize students. Workouts involve "treadmills, rowing, TRX straps, and free weights to tone your body," the company writes on its Yelp page.

The company has expanded rapidly in New York, with two more locations slated to open.

Yelp users are still warming up to Orangetheory Midtown West, which currently holds three stars out of 12 reviews on the site.

Yelper Alana K., who wrote her review on December 25th, said: "Been a member since they opened. Fantastic and warm staff, supportive and helpful trainers. Since I came in one day one, every staff member and trainer has remembered my name."

And Jennifer C. said: "It was a small-ish class, but each person in there was at a different fitness level and had different needs. I thought Scott did a great job of meeting each person where he/she was and challenging/supporting him/her accordingly. "

Orangetheory Midtown West is open Monday and Wednesday from 5am-8pm, Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30am-9pm, Friday from 5:30am-7pm, and weekends from 8:30am-1pm.
