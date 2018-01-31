Baskin Robbins offering $1.50 scoops today

NEW YORK --Ice cream lovers, it's time to celebrate! Today is the 31st day of the month, meaning you can get a scoop of ice cream for $1.50 from Baskin Robbins.
The ice creamery continues its promotion, as it has with the other months with 31 days.
The one-day offer is good for one scoop of any of its 31 original flavors.
Cheers to celebrating the little things with a $1.50 scoop for Celebrate 31! pic.twitter.com/RIOfmV4T7k— Baskin-Robbins (@BaskinRobbins) January 30, 2018
The chain says participation varies among stores, so you'll have to check ahead with the nearest location. You'll be able to find your nearest Baskin-Robbins at this website.
Waffle cones and other toppings are extra, and the offer does not apply to sundaes.
Grab a scoop, snap a photo and tag it using #ABC7NY