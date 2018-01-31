Renting In Greenpoint: What Will $2,600 Get You?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in this New York City neighborhood with a budget of $2,600 / month.
Read on for the listings.
2600 Norman Ave., #3
Listed at $2,600 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 2600 Norman Ave. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a balcony and stainless steel appliances.
Cats and dogs are not permitted. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)
60 Monitor St., #7c
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 60 Monitor St. It's also listed for $2,600 / month for its 720-square-feet of space. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and secured entry.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, air conditioning, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
87 Norman Ave., #35ii
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 87 Norman Ave., which is going for $2,599 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and outdoor space. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (See the full listing here.)
72 North Henry St., #5F
Located at 72 North Henry St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo that's listed for $2,525/ month. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a balcony, air conditioning and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, a fitness center, a roof deck and an elevator. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
---
