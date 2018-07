Authorities say a driver rammed into the front steps of a home in New Jersey and fled the scene.The driver crashed into the house on Lotz Hill Road in Clifton just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.The car was a white Audi, an RS8 valued at over $150,000.Police caught the driver soon after and charges are pending.The stairs in front of the house were damaged, but the rest of the house is intact.