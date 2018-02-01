FOOD & DRINK

'Frisson Espresso' Brings Coffee & Tea To The East Village

By Hoodline
A new spot to score coffee and tea and more has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Frisson Espresso, the new arrival is located at 36 3rd Ave. (between E. 9th St. & E. 10th St.) in East Village.

This is the second outpost for the cafe, which has another location on 47th in Hell's Kitchen. It features single-origin coffee beans from Guatemala and an 80-20 blend of espresso from Brazil and Ethiopia, according to a statement from the business.

On the menu, expect to see a variety of popular coffee drink mainstays like lattes, cappuccinos, Americanos and lattes.

There's a selection of pastries on offer, too, such as croissants, apple cardamom danishes, scones and more. (You can check out the menu from the Hell's Kitchen location to get an idea of what's on offer here.)

Frisson Espresso has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Will B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 28th, said: "Very glad we drifted this way! Most important: the coffee is good--medium roast with a nice flavor profile."

And Elsa L. said: "Great latte and friendly baristas. If you love coffee, you must try this place. #BroadwayRunsOnFrisson and soon the East Village will too."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Frisson Espresso is open weekdays from 8am-7pm, Saturday from 9am-7pm, and Sunday from 9am-5pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Taiyaki NYC brings its fish-shaped cones to Williamsburg
City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill
3 new places to savor falafel in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Iran dismisses Trump's explosive tweet to leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News