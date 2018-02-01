NEW YORK CITY SCHOOLS

Rats, roaches among 1,000+ violations found at NYC school cafeterias, report finds

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A new report finds nearly half of New York City school cafeterias had at least one dangerous health code violation -- including evidence of mice, rats and roaches.

Student journalists at the City University of New York (CUNY) analyzed city health department records from last year.

They found more than 1,000 violations at nearly 700 city school cafeterias. The concern is the spread of foodborne illnesses and other health risks.

The city said about 98 percent of schools passed health inspections last year.

Read the full report here.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationnew york city schoolsfood safetyhealth code violationsNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEW YORK CITY SCHOOLS
Diversity plan to prioritize school seats for low-income families
Frustrated parents voice concerns over plans to eliminate admissions tests
Officials hold emergency meeting over specialized admissions test debate
Local leaders hold emergency meeting over specialized admissions test debate
7 On Your Side: School without working landline for months
More new york city schools
EDUCATION
Target offers teachers 15 percent discount on school supplies
School's first black valedictorian denied speech
Teacher accused of paying female students to pose for him
'Facility' dogs coming to area schools in Poughkeepsie
About Internships at WABC-TV
More Education
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Iran dismisses Trump's explosive tweet to leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News