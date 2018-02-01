SOCIETY

Study: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut 'most moved from' states

By Nicholas Augustine
People are continuing to leave the Northeast for sunnier skies. New York, New Jersey and Connecticut had more people moving out than moving, according United Van Lines, a moving company.

The company released its 41st "National Movers Survey," which tracks state-to-state migration patterns of its customers.

All three states ranked among the top for outbound movement. Sixty-three percent of moves in New Jersey were outbound, while the percent of outbound moves in New York and Connecticut were 61 percent and 57 percent respectively.

The study appears to show that East Coasters are trading sides. Comparatively, Oregon had among the highest percent of inbound moves at 65 percent, followed by Idaho and Nevada.

"This year's data reflects longer-term trends of movement to the western and southern states, especially to those where housing costs are relatively lower, climates are more temperate and job growth has been at or above the national average, among other factors," said Michael Stoll, economist at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Vermont had the highest inbound percentage, with 68 percent of moves being into the state, while Illinois had the highest outbound percentage, with 63 percent of moves being out of the state.

