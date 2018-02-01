REAL ESTATE

What Will $3,700 Rent You In Nolita, Right Now?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Nolita?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in this New York City neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $3,700 / month on rent.

Read on for the listings.

212 Elizabeth St.




Listed at $3,695 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 212 Elizabeth St. In the apartment, you can expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

22 Prince St., #9




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit located at 22 Prince St. It's also listed for $3,695 / month. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, exposed brick and stainless steel appliances. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

255 Mott St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 255 Mott St., which is going for $3,695 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Flatbush?
Renting in Astoria: What will $2,700 get you?
Renting in New York City: What will $2,300 get you?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in the Lower East Side, New York City
Kushner's family firm accused of pushing out tenants
More Real Estate
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Iran dismisses Trump's explosive tweet to leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News