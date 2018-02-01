What's The Cheapest Rental Available Near Central Park, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.
42 West 65th St.
Then there's this apartment at 42 West 65th St. (at Central Park West & W 65th St.), listed at $2,100 / month. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, multiple closets, high ceilings, on-site laundry and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. (See the listing here.)
131 West 110th St., #1H
Listed at $2,100 / month, this apartment is located at 131 West 110th St. (at Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd. & Central Park N). When it comes to building amenities, expect an elevator, on-site laundry and on-site management.
In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a large closet and plenty of natural light. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. (Here's the listing.)
8 West 75th St., #2B
This studio apartment, situated at 8 West 75th St. (at Central Park West & W 87th St.), is listed for $2,175 / month. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a fireplace, high ceilings and a dishwasher. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. (See the listing here.)
31 West 75th St., #A1
And here's a studio apartment at 31 West 75th St., which is going for $2,200 / month. In the unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly. (Check out the listing here.)
19 W 69th St., #1505
Over at 19 W 69th St. (at Central Park West & West 69th St.), there's this apartment, going for $2,300 / month. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, high ceilings and plenty of natural light. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. Building amenities include on-site laundry, an elevator and a doorman. (View the listing here.)
241 West 110th St., #4L
To wrap things up, there's this 650-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 241 West 110th St. (at Central Park N). It's being listed for $2,300 / month. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and high ceilings.
If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. The building features on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management. (Here's the full listing.)
---
