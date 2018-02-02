SUPER BOWL 52

PHOTOS: Super Bowl LII players representing New York City area

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">Philadelphia Eagles' strong safety Malcolm Jenkins is a native of East Orange, NJ. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)</span></div>
Every football player dreams of playing in arguably the biggest sporting event in the United States: the Super Bowl.

This year's Super Bowl will feature the two number one seeds from each conference, the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots.

Each team has players who have local ties to the New York City and New Jersey area. Let's wish them the best of luck in Super Bowl LII!

Philadelphia Eagles
Strong safety: Malcolm Jenkins/East Orange, NJ
Long snapper: Rick Lovato/Brick Twp. Ocean Co., NJ
Cornerback: Rasul Douglas/East Orange, NJ
Defensive end: Vinny Curry/Neptune, NJ

New England Patriots
Wide receiver: Kenny Britt/Bayonne, NJ
Defensive back: Duron Harmon/Rutgers University
Wide receiver: Chris Hogan/Monmouth University
Running back: Dion Lewis/Albany, NY
Defensive back: Devin McCourty/Nyack, NY, Rutgers University
