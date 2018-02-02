3 New Places To Savor Greek Fare In New York

FOOD & DRINK

If you've got Greek fare on the brain, you're in luck: we've found three new eateries that will quell your craving. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for Greek food.

Noon Mediterranean


222 Broadway. (between Ann St. & Park Row), Battery Park City

Photo: Noon Mediterranean/Yelp

Austin-based Noon Mediterranean is a fast-casual Mediterranean and Greek spot. It was previously known as Verts, but as the company began to expand, it rebranded and moved its headquarters to New York, Eater reports.

Noon Mediterranean offers customizable vegetable and grain bowls where diners can select their own protein. The menu also features "chef creations" are also available, including the "Vegan Falafel Bowl" with hummus, cucumber tomato salad and roasted red pepper sauce; and the "Rainbow Kale Salad" with grilled chicken and fried Brussels sprouts. (Check out the full menu here.)

Noon Mediterranean currently holds four stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Siddharth B., who reviewed Noon Mediterranean on January 29th, wrote: "A new and great place in downtown New York offering customizable Mediterranean food. Just watch out for the spices in their spices."

And Hans W. wrote: "Had a great lunch at the new restaurant of Noon Mediterranean close to the Fulton Street metro station! Steak was perfectly grilled and everything tasted very good. Totally recommend their new concept!"

Noon Mediterranean is open daily from 11am-10pm.

Voula


9 Jones St. (between Ann St & Park Row.), West Village



In the West Village, Voula offers traditional Greek dishes and shareable plates. On the menu, expect to find spaghetti with lobster, fresh tomatoes and feta; chopped beef seasoned with ouzo and herbs, accompanied by seasoned Greek fries; and oven-baked organic chicken with lemon potatoes. (You can check out the full menu here.)

There are also Greek spirits like ouzu and mastika available, as well as craft cocktails and beer.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 23 reviews on Yelp, Voula has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Maria O. wrote: "If you're looking for tasty, authentic Greek food, make sure to come here. The ambience was on point: music playing in the background was loud enough to give you a boost while sipping on your cocktail, but low enough to let you hear everything the person across the table is saying. "

Bonnie G. noted: "My favorite part about this place was the atmosphere. It feels like you're in an elegant living room, with people of all ages, which is refreshing in the West Village."

Voula is open Tuesday-Saturday from 5pm-midnight, and Sunday from 5pm-11pm. (It's closed on Monday.)

GRK Fresh Greek


51 East 8th St. (between Greene St & University Pl.), Greenwich Village

Photo: GRK Fresh Greek/Yelp

With three other locations in New York, GRK Fresh Greek recently opened in the NYU neighborhood. It also has locations in Washington D.C., Dubai and Qatar.

According to its website, the eatery bills itself as a "fresh-casual" spot and first opened in the Financial District in 2012. It offers customizable options for yeeros (gyros), grilled beef and chicken kebabs, salads and orzo bowls. (You can check out the full menu here.)

GRK Fresh Greek -- East 8th St currently holds 3.5 stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.

Yelper Liz C., who reviewed GRK Fresh Greek on December 21st, wrote: "Let's get the negative out of the way--it takes quite awhile for you to get your food. Service isn't as efficient as I'd like it to be. However, great selection of items, discounts if you're a NYU student or employee."

Joshua P. J. noted: "Food: Great--some of the best Greek I've had thus far. Atmosphere: Modern and "sleek." Great space for hosting events or large party gatherings."

GRK Fresh Greek is open Monday-Thursday from 11am-10pm, Friday from 11am-11pm, Saturday from 12:30pm-10pm, and Sunday from noon-10pm.
