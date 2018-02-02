Renting In Prospect Heights: What Will $2,600 Get You?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in this New York City neighborhood if you've got $2,600 / month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below.
549 Bergen St.
Listed at $2,575 / month, this studio is located at 549 Bergen St. In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Unfortunately, pets aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)
461 Dean St., #9b
Next, there's this studio unit situated at 461 Dean St. (at Flatbush Ave.). It's listed for $2,538 / month. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, a residents lounge, a children's playroom and a game room.
In the unit, there are a dishwasher, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows . Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
680 Washington Ave.
Located at 680 Washington Ave., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse that's listed for $2,500/ month. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Both cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.