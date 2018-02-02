Man arrested for DWI while attending DWI victim impact panel

Eyewitness News
FISHKILL, New York (WABC) --
A man from Duchess County was arrested for DWI - ironically while he was attending a DWI victim impact panel.

David Kilmer, 51, of Fishkill was stopped by police a and was refused entry into the victim impact panel after officials say his blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit.

Kilmer claimed he did not drive a car before attending the panel, and was advised not to operate a vehicle and call for a ride home. He was then observed leaving the parking lot in a Chevrolet pick-up before he was pulled over and arrested.

Kilmer was ordered to attend the victim impact panel due to an alcohol-related driving offense conviction earlier in January. He was arraigned, and set to appear in court next week.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dwiFishkill
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Iran dismisses Trump's explosive tweet to leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News