FOOD & DRINK

Asian Fusion Spot 'Wok to Walk' Opens In The West Village

By Hoodline
If you've got Asian fusion on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 319 6th Ave. in West Village, the fresh addition is called Wok to Walk.

This new spot is the latest addition from the International fast-casual chain-- which got its start in Amsterdam (according to the business' website)--and marks the fourth New York City location. Last year, a New Jersey outpost debuted as well.

The restaurant features a build-your-own meal concept where customers first start with a base like egg noodles, udon, white rice or mixed veggies. Then, a selection of "favorites" are added like chicken, beef filet, duck, squid or tofu. To finish the meal off, diners select from a list of sauces and toppings like sweet and sour, oyster or peanut sauce. (You can check out the full list of offerings here.)

With a 3.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has gotten a good response.

Emil S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 27th, said: "Great place to have a bite, regardless if you are in a hurry, or have time to sit and eat there. Been coming back quite frequently lately, and service by the staff--as well as the quality of the food--never fails, but only gets better."

Yelper Garrett W. added: "Came here for the first time tonight. A few of my coworkers frequently order lunch from here, but I stopped by to takeout some dinner. Staff were really patient and awesome with me."

Head on over to check it out: Wok to Walk is open Monday-Thursday from 11am-midnight, Friday and Saturday from 11am-1am, and Sunday from 11am-9pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Taiyaki NYC brings its fish-shaped cones to Williamsburg
City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill
3 new places to savor falafel in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Iran dismisses Trump's explosive tweet to leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News