REAL ESTATE

Renting In The Theater District: What Will $2,600 Get You?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Theater District?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in this New York City neighborhood if you've got a budget of $2,600 / month.

Take a look at the listings, below.

860 8th Ave., #12




Listed at $2,595 / month, this studio apartment is located at 860 8th Ave. Building amenities include garage parking, a fitness center, a roof deck and a doorman. The unit features hardwood floors, high ceilings and plenty of natural light. Unfortunately, pets aren't permitted. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

240 West 47th St., #1d




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 240 West 47th St. (at W 47 St. & 8th Ave.). It's listed for $2,530 / month. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a fireplace and exposed brick. Building amenities include on-site management and storage space.

Both cats and dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

150 W 51st St.



Here's a 450-square-foot studio condo at 150 W 51st St., which is going for $2,500 / month. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, a business center and concierge service.

In the unit, expect carpeting, granite countertops and a dishwasher. Unfortunately, pets aren't welcome. (Take a look at the full listing here.)

305 W 45th St., #1J




Located at 305 W 45th St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,500/ month. In the unit, you can anticipate high ceilings, a dishwasher and hardwood floors. Cats and dogs aren't permitted. (See the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
