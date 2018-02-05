FOOD & DRINK

Get Coffee, Smoothies And Poke At Chelsea's New 'Momentea'

By Hoodline
A new spot to score coffee, tea and poke has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Chelsea, called Momentea, is located at 64 7th Ave. (between 15th St. & 14th St.).

This new spot features bubble tea, juices, Hawaiian-inspired poke, salads and more.

On the menu, expect to see a variety of teas mixed with fresh fruits, with the option to add toppings like tapioca pearls and jellies.

For poke bowls and sushi burritos, there's a build-your-own meal concept where customers can start by choosing from a base like rice or mixed greens. Next, add proteins like tuna or salmon, then top the bowl off with items like seaweed salad, kimchi, edamame, cucumbers or cherry tomatoes.

Momentea has four reviews on Yelp, which gives it a 4.5-star rating thus far.

Duojiao M., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on January 11th, said: "Best fresh fruits tea in NYC--definitely should give a try. Also, the poke bowls couldn't be more fresh!"

Chengyu L. added, "Awesome tuna poke! Also I love their rainbow latte. Definitely a place I will come back for lunch."

Head on over to check it out: Momentea is open weekdays from 7am-10pm, and weekends from 8am-10pm.
