NYPD searching for suspect stealing bags from women at Manhattan restaurants

NYPD surveillance photo

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Police are searching for a man accused of stealing bags at four different restaurants across Manhattan.

The grand larcenies happened between Jan. 10 and Jan. 26. The restaurants were on Lafayette Street, Broadway, Third Avenue, and Vesey Street.

The suspect took a total estimated at more than $10,000, including credit cards, wallets and electronics.

Police say that in every incident, the suspect would grab a woman's bag while it was hanging on the back of the chair she was sitting on.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30's; last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
