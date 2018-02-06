3 New Businesses To Check Out In Alphabet City

Tapanju
235 E. 4th St. (between Avenue B & Avenue A.)
Tuna sashimi pizza. | Photo: @dianaeatsnyc via tapanju/Yelp
Korean tapas joint Tapanju got its name when the owners combined the word "tapas" and "anju," the Korean word for small plates with alcohol.
On the menu, find Korean and modern American small plates, which include Korean fried chicken (in hot or soy garlic flavors), a wagyu burger with foie gras jam or miso mac n'cheese.
Drinkers can also opt for soju, beer, wine and cocktails. Groups can also order towers of draft beer or sangria.
Tapanju currently holds 5 stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Kyongil L., who reviewed Tapanju on February 1st, wrote: "So much food and so full...We ate a large chicken, Brussels sprouts, pizza, the buns and empanadas. So good and definitely coming back!"
Sara M. said, "The food was absolutely delicious. The restaurant has such an amazing vibe to it, and their manager Alex is so friendly--really gives customers an amazing experience once they walk in."
Tapanju is open Thursday-Saturday from 5pm-midnight and Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday from 5pm-10:30pm. (It's closed on Monday.)
Ho Foods
110 E. 7th St. (between Avenue A & 1st Ave.)
Homemade soft tofu and thousand-year-old egg with sweet soy and bonito. | Photo: Ho Foods/Yelp
Housed in the former Porchetta space, Ho Foods is a Taiwanese spot that specializes in one of the region's most famous comfort foods: beef noodle soup.
The noodle soup, which is the star of the limited menu from chef Richard Ho-- features "red cooked" beef noodles, where the broth is cooked for 24 hours and the beef shanks are braised in soy sauce and spices to create tender morsels of meat.
Diners can also choose between thick or wide wheat noodles. They can further customize the noodles by adding tendon or choosing between "extra rich," "extra spicy" or "extra rich and spicy" for their broth options.
Yelp users are excited about Ho Foods, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 18 reviews on the site.
Yelper Henry Y., who reviewed Ho Foods on February 2nd, wrote: "Broth is great and beef chunks are on point. The option of getting ether 'thick' or 'wide' noodles is a bit of a twist on a classic...but it's a welcome one given it borrows some northern Chinese elements."
Andrew C. noted: "I always think noodle places get overhyped, but this new place was actually very good. The tofu starter had a perfect blend of flavors. As far as the noodle soup itself, the noodles had a wonderful soft texture and the broth was very flavorful. It was perfect comfort food dressed up."
Ho Foods is open Wednesday-Sunday from 6pm-10pm. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Boris & Horton
195 Ave A.
Photo: Boris & Horton/Yelp
Dog-friendly spot Boris & Horton is a cafe for dog lovers and their furry friends, where a customer might grab a cup of coffee and light eats in the company of their pooch.
"Think of us as your neighborhood coffee shop that allows dogs and hosts adoption events," its website explains, "but unlike the city's cat cafes, dogs don't live here."
The cafe serves coffee mainstays with beans from City of Saints Coffee Roasters. There is also an all-vegetarian meal with offerings from Balthaza, Bien Cuit and Murray's Cheese. A selection of wine and craft beers is available in the evenings as well.
There are also accessories and gifts for the fur buddies, including tote bags, T-shirts, leashes, mugs and treats. (Take a look at the selection of offerings here.)
Boris & Horton's current rating of 4.5 stars out of six reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Kristyn B., who reviewed Boris & Horton on February 2nd, wrote: "We went to one of their soft openings and the staff was lovely, their shop selection is impeccable, their toasts are great, and they make a mean chai latte. We can't wait to visit again for real this weekend!"
And C D. wrote: "My new favorite place. Great coffee. Dogs. Dogs! You can bring your own dog and or if you're away from home, you can meet other people's dogs. Cute dogs. Great coffee."
Boris & Horton is open weekdays from 7am-9pm, and weekends from 8am-9pm.