What Will $2,600 Rent You In Crown Heights, Right Now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in this New York City neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $2,600 / month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.
1480 Bedford Ave., #1c
Listed at $2,600 / month, this 650-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1480 Bedford Ave. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, garden access, exposed brick and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)
619 Saint Johns Pl., #2f
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 619 Saint Johns Pl. It's also listed for $2,600 / month. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and two closets. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
767 Prospect Pl., #3
Located at 767 Prospect Pl., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,525/ month. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, plenty of natural light and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
