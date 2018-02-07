EDUCATION

Teacher's aide charged with punching student at school in the Bronx

(Shutterstock)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A teacher's aide is under arrest after police say he punched an 11-year-old girl in the shoulder inside a school in the Bronx Wednesday.

The student was in the hallway at MS 337 at 1025 Morrison Avenue when she was approached and punched by the aide, 36-year-old David Tabales, according to police.

The student was checked out for minor injuries.

Tabales was charged with assault and held at the 43rd Precinct.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschoolstudentsteacherBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Target offers teachers 15 percent discount on school supplies
School's first black valedictorian denied speech
Teacher accused of paying female students to pose for him
'Facility' dogs coming to area schools in Poughkeepsie
About Internships at WABC-TV
More Education
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Iran dismisses Trump's explosive tweet to leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News