VANDALISM

Man, 20, arrested for flipping car during Philadelphia Eagles celebration

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
Police have arrested a 20-year-old man for damaging a vehicle while celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory Sunday night.

Philadelphia police say the suspect, identified as John Rigsby of Malvern, Pennsylvania, was among a group of seven individuals who flipped a 2017 Nissan Rogue SUV onto its driver's side door, causing dents and scratches.

The incident was caught on camera around 11 p.m. Sunday on Walnut Street in Center City.

Watch video here:


On Tuesday, Rigsby was arrested and charged with Vandalism and related charges.
PHOTOS: Fans celebrate Eagles' Super Bowl win
EMBED More News Videos

Video captured the moment a Philadelphia Eagles fan did a trust fall off the awning outside the Ritz Carlton in Center City Philadelphia.



----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Related Topics:
vandalismarrestu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VANDALISM
14-year-old arrested after Navy SEAL memorial vandalized
Memorial honoring hero Navy Seal from Long Island vandalized
Teen charged with smashing iconic Stonewall Inn sign
Woman charged with slashing tires, vandalizing more than a dozen cars
Ten Commandments tablet smashed at church in Jersey City
More vandalism
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Iran dismisses Trump's explosive tweet to leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News