BANK ROBBERY

Sheriff's deputy fired after arrest for bank robbery in North Carolina

Davidson County deputy Jeff Athey has been fired after his arrest. (Joe Bruno - WSOC)

DAVIDSON COUNTY, North Carolina --
A sheriff's deputy in North Carolina has been fired after he allegedly robbed a bank.

Davidson County Sheriff David Grice said he was notified on Tuesday that Jeff Athey was arrested and charged with robbing the bank.

The sheriff said he was "as shocked and appalled as anyone else at Mr. Athey's behavior."

Grice said Athey was a deputy in his department until the moment he robbed that bank. Grice said Athey has been terminated.

"He was not on-duty during the time of this incident, but he was employed and scheduled to work later today," Grice said.

Nobody was hurt during the robbery and Athey did not resist officers when he was arrested about 4 p.m., according to Grice.

"I'm thankful that Mr. Athey did not injure anyone during this incident and that he did not resist arrest," Grice said.

Athey is accused of robbing the F & M bank on West Main Street in Rockwell.

Grice said Athey worked for the department for years and also worked as a private contractor for Blackwater in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Information from WSOC, MyFox8 and The Associated Press was used in this report.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bank robberysheriffbizarreu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BANK ROBBERY
Baby used as shield by bank robbery suspect
LI serial bank robber strikes twice, linked to 6 others
Bank robber to ATM technician: 'I will kill you right here'
NYPD makes arrest in 'Broadway Bandit' bank robber case
More bank robbery
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Iran dismisses Trump's explosive tweet to leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News