4 New Businesses To Check Out In Tribeca

La Mercerie
53 Howard St. (between Broadway & Mercer St.)
Photo: Dan-Ah K./Yelp
Retail cafe La Mercerie is part of a new trend in restaurants. In addition to serving French-inspired desserts and pastries, the eatery also serves as an elegant product showroom where everything is for sale, down to the flatware and tables.
Items are curated by the owners of the Roman and Williams Guild design center, which houses La Mercerie.
La Mercerie's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of seven reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Dan-Ah K., who reviewed La Mercerie on January 25th, wrote: "Whether it's to catch up with a friend, have a date night with your significant other, or spend some time by yourself, La Mercerie will be a welcoming place. I have high expectations for their full menu, which will be available early-February."
Joseph T. noted: "Casually beautiful place with a rustic (but chic) French farmhouse feel. I had the morning brioche- made here with orange blossom water and baked flat, almost like cake loaf. It was light, soft and delicious. Sometimes brioche can get dry, but this was not."
La Mercerie is open daily from 10am-7pm.
Tetsu
78 Leonard St. (between Broadway & Church St.)
Photo: Go B./Yelp
Billed as the "boisterous sibling to the world-famous Masa," Tetsu is a modern robatayaki, with a menu centered around its robata grill.
From the grill, look for items like the coconut curry shrimp or the chili pork sausage. Other highlights from the menu include the fried half squab and the shrimp pasta with tomato parm. Sushi lovers can also opt for nigiri and temaki.
Tetsu currently holds 3.5 stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Go B., who reviewed Tetsu on February 4th, wrote: "Loud new trendy restaurant from master chef Masa Takayama. Maybe this place will put some life into the boring, quiet Leonard street. This place is getting mixed reviews, but my dining experience was exceptional."
Kim M. noted: "Food is wonderful. Tasty, thoughtfully prepared and presented well. But the place is too loud. They would rate higher if they had better background music that wasn't blaring. It needs to be turned down a notch or two. Nobody wants to shout over delicious and beautifully executed morsels."
Tetsu is open Monday-Saturday from 5pm-11pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Poke Green
275 Greenwich St. (between Murray St & Warren St.)
PHOTO: COLIN C./YELP
Poke Green recently debuted its third location; it has two others in the Financial District.
The poke joint is centered around the build-your-own bowl concept, where diners can select proteins, toppings and sauces.
Signature bowls are also available, including the "Poke Special," which includes seared albacore over a bed of hijiki seaweed, sweet onion, avocado and cucumber; and the wasabi shrimp and scallop bowl with a wasabi mayo sauce over edamame, cucumber and masago (roe).
Yelp users are still warming up to Poke Green, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 17 reviews on the site.
Yelper Michael T., who reviewed Poke Green on October 24th, wrote: "I love this place. It's a much welcomed new lunch option for me in the TriBeCa neighborhood because it's quick, affordable and most importantly, and very healthy. The bowl I received was delicious."
And Thomas R. said: "This is a really great restaurant with lots of options, if you want to eat fresh, healthy, and delicious food at low prices. Poke Green is a fantastic multiple-times-a-week place for lunch (or dinner), especially if your office is in the area. The staff is really friendly and helpful, explaining all options and how the menu works when you come in for the first time."
Poke Green is open weekdays from 10:30am-10pm, and weekends from noon-10pm.
Greca
452 Washington St. (between Broadway & Church St.)
Photo: M M./Yelp
Greca comes courtesy of the team behind The Greek gastropub on Greenwich Street.
At the new cafe, the focus is on breakfast and brunch options for now. The rotating menu features dishes like pappardelle bolognese and avocado toast with egg.
There are also freshly baked breads and coffee mainstays. Regulars can also sign up on the cafe's website to stay updated on the menu.
Greca's current rating of five stars out of four reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Laura S., who reviewed Greca on February 4th, wrote: "I've never been somewhere so deserving of five stars! From the food--I had the egg sandwich with prosciutto, best egg sandwich I've ever eaten--to the friendly staff, to the beautiful decor and ambiance, I want to make sure more people know to stop by here."
Aris S. noted: "Words cannot describe the warmth one feels at Greca. Beautiful ambience with tasteful rustic/traditional touches. Very cozy, especially the lounge area in the corner."
Greca is open daily from 8am-5pm.